'Bachelor in Paradise' is back on the beach for season 10 in July

It's time to hit the beach with a fresh bouquet of roses.

Bachelor in Paradise returns this summer for its 10th season on ABC, and the network has just announced its premiere date. The reality dating series will premiere on July 7.

This season, the cast falling in love on the beaches of Costa Rica will include cast members from across the franchise, including contestants from The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette for the first time ever.

Jesse Palmer is returning as the show's host. Wells Adams also makes his return as the show's bartender and "the voice of reason" this summer.

New for season 10 is the Champagne Lounge, where former Bachelorette Hannah Brown will head up Paradise Relations while bringing on the bubbly, according to a press release.

Season 10 finds fan-favorites from the franchise looking for their second, or in some cases third, shot at love as they try to turn a summer fling into a real relationship.

"This season is raising the bar on romance, with every detail perfectly shaken, stirred and sparkling," according to its official synopsis. "Plus, in a series first, fan favorites from the Golden seasons are joining the fun, proving once again that age is just a number as they bring their experience, and a little extra spice, to show the younger crowd how it’s done."

