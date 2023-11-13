'Bachelor in Paradise' alums Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin wed in "intimate" destination wedding

Stewart Cook/ABC via Getty Images

By Danielle Long

Bachelor in Paradise stars Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin have tied the knot!

The couple exchanged "I do's" over the weekend in Puerto Rico, home to a lot of Pepin's family, with 65 guests in attendance.

Although Braasch, 42, and Pepin, 27, chose to keep the destination wedding "more intimate," the former pageant queen hinted at a potential celebration with Bachelor Nation, telling People, "But we've always had the idea to do a couple of other celebrations so we can include more people as well."

Pepin also shared some insight into the wedding date, explaining, "I do believe in signs and numbers, and so 11/11 is obviously seen as a special number and it means good things."

Braasch, 42, and Pepin, 27, met and got engaged in 2021 while on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

