'Back to the Future' film cast reunites at gala for Broadway musical

The Back to the Future movie cast recently reunited at an event for the Broadway musical based on the iconic 1985 film.

Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson, who played Marty McFly, Emmett "Doc" Brown and Lorraine McFly in the beloved movie, respectively, attended a gala performance of Back to the Future: The Musical on July 25 at New York City's Winter Garden Theatre.

The trio showed up in support of the Broadway musical's cast, which includes Casey Likes and Roger Bart, who are playing Fox and Lloyd's roles on the stage.

Also in attendance were Robert Zemeckis, who directed and co-wrote the Back to the Future film, and Bob Gale, who co-wrote the film with Zemeckis and wrote the book for the Broadway musical.

Huey Lewis of Huey Lewis and the News, whose song "The Power of Love" was the theme song for the movie, attended the event alongside Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, who are responsible for the music and lyrics, respectively, in Back to the Future: The Musical.

"My mom was a huge fan of Michael J. Fox and always said that I reminded her of him," Likes told Good Morning America about stepping into the Fox's role for the stage production.

"Marty McFly is what we all wanted to be growing up — it's what I still want to be," Likes continued. "I'm not doing an impression, but I'm doing enough of a reminder of how special Michael is while also mixing in a little bit of myself and trying to be as cool as I possibly can."

The musical has already been an award-winning hit on London's West End and now heads to Broadway, officially opening August 3.

