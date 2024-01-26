'Barbie' headed back to theaters for one-week engagement

After picking up eight Oscar nominations earlier this week, Barbie is back in theaters.

The exclusive one-week engagement kicks off Friday, January 26.

In an announcement, Warner Bros.' president of domestic distribution, Jeff Goldstein, and the studio's head of international distribution, Andrew Cripps, said, "We've said it before and we'll say it again, we've never seen anything like the absolute cultural phenomenon that is Barbie."

Their joint statement continues, "This masterful vision for Mattel's doll could only have come from the creative minds of [director and co-writer] Greta Gerwig and [co-writer] Noah Baumbach, and in Greta's hands Barbie became a must-go, must-see, must-wear-pink cinematic experience that was a brilliantly subversive commentary on our society, couched in an undeniably entertaining story."

Their statement continues, "Greta and the film's producers, artisans and cast, especially Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera, delivered a one-of-a-kind film that we know will be viewed and talked about for years to come."

They conclude of the highest-grossing movie of 2023, "We're proud to have it as part of the Warner library of classics, and are excited to give moviegoers another chance to experience Barbie on the big screen."

