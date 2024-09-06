'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' scares up $13 million in Thursday night sneaks

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice officially opens Friday, Sept. 6, but it's already drawing crowds.

According to Deadline, the movie starring Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe and Winona Ryder scared up $13 million in sneak previews on Thursday.

That's impressive by itself, but especially because Keaton's "Ghost with the most" hasn't haunted theaters since the 1988 original.

While Warner Bros. is predicting the movie will do $90 million over the weekend, the trade suspects the studio is being conservative — some experts speculate the film could pull in as much as $110 million worldwide, making it one of the biggest September openings of all time.

For the record, 2017's Stephen King adaptation It holds the September crown: It opened to $123 million.

That said, Tim Burton's Beetlejuice sequel's Thursday night sneaks were only half a million behind It's sneaks.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.