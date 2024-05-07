'Big Bang' couple headed to 'Young Sheldon' finale, and more

The season 7 premiere of ABC's 9-1-1 drew the network's biggest Nielsen live-plus 35-day demo rating in over a year, according to The Wrap. The March 14 premiere of the drama drew 13.47 million total viewers and a 3.46 rating among adults 18-49. Viewership for the 9-1-1 launch nearly tripled the initial live-plus-same-day viewership of 4.93 million on ABC, which more than doubled to hit 10.1 million viewers within a week of viewing across ABC, Hulu and other digital platforms ...

Twilight and Spencer star Kristen Stewart has chosen Latvia over Hollywood to shoot her feature directorial debut, The Chronology of Water. "It's a fledging film culture there [in Latvia]," she tells Net-a-Porter. "Look, I'm all about the way we make movies here [in the US], but I needed a sort of radical detachment. I am not a director yet. I need to make a student film. I can't do that here." The adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch's memoir, starring Imogen Poots, explores the author's experiences of addiction and childhood sexual abuse ...

Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik will reprise their roles as Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler in the May 16 series finale of Young Sheldon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Details are being kept under wraps, but the outlet has obtained first-look photos of their appearance in The Big Bang Theory's sunsetting prequel show, for which Parsons acts as narrator. The quirky TV couple last appeared onscreen together in Big Bang's May 2019 finale ...

