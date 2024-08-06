Bob Dylan biopic 'A Complete Unknown' to open Christmas Day

It’s official – the Bob Dylan biopic is coming out on Christmas Day.

Searchlight Pictures just announced that the James Mangold-directed film A Complete Unknown, starring Timothée Chalamet, will be released nationwide on Dec. 25.

Described as "the electric true story behind the rise of one of the most iconic singer-songwriters in history," A Complete Unknown follows a 19-year-old Dylan as he arrives in the West Village from Minnesota in the early '60s, where he meets artists like Woody Guthrie, Pete Seeger and Joan Baez.

It is expected to follow him through his famed 1965 performance at the Newport Folk Festival, when he shocks the crowd by plugging in an electric guitar.

In addition to Chalamet, who does his own singing in the film, A Complete Unknown stars Edward Norton as Seeger, Monica Barbaro as Baez, Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash and Nick Offerman as Alan Lomax.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.