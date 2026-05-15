'Boys of Tommen' TV adaptation sets its main cast

The main cast for the Boys of Tommen TV series adaptation has been revealed.

Prime Video has cast Nancy Surridge, Conor Sánchez, James O’Donoghue and Sophie McGibbon as the main cast in this adaptation of Irish author Chloe Walsh's bestselling romance book series. They will play the characters Shannon Lynch, Johnny Kavanagh, Joey Lynch and Aoife Molloy, respectively.

Boys of Tommen follows a forbidden love story between star rugby player Johnny and the shy new girl, Shannon, at the prestigious private school of Tommen College.

"Both teenagers are hiding secrets; Johnny, a potentially career-ending injury, and Shannon, a troubled and violent homelife. Through their secret and highly charged connection, the two teens from opposite worlds battle against the odds and find a way to save each other," according to an official description from Prime Video.

The show will be directed by Brendan Canty and was adapted by Poppy Cogan. It's based on the first two books in Walsh's series.

“As someone who grew up in Cork, where these stories are set, this project feels incredibly personal to me. Poppy has done an amazing job adapting Chloe’s beloved books, and the way both writers capture young people’s lives with such empathy, tenderness and honesty feels truly extraordinary to me," Canty said in a press release. "To do justice to the world they’ve created, we knew that finding the right cast was going to be everything. We searched far and wide, receiving over 3,000 casting suggestions from across the UK and Ireland, but from the moment Nancy, Conor, James and Sophie walked into the room, it was clear we’d found something beyond special. Each of them brings the spirit and emotional depth this story demands, and I couldn’t be more excited to bring Chloe’s world to the screen with this extraordinary young cast."

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