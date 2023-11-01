Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk both go incognito as Rocket Racoon on Halloween

Bradley Cooper has always expressed affection for the Marvel movie hero he voiced, Rocket Raccoon, and he reprised the role in real life on Tuesday night while taking his six-year-old daughter trick-or-treating in New York City.

For good measure, Bradley's ex and baby mama Irina Shayk also dressed up as a human-sized version of the Guardians of the Galaxy character.

Despite their fuzzy, full-head masks, paparazzi spotted the hidden Oscar winner and his model ex escorting their daughter Lea De Seine, who opted for Taylor Swift's "22" video look, down to her iconic red lipstick and a t-shirt reading, "Who's Taylor Swift anyway? Ew."

Meanwhile, at the venue Marquee in New York City, Heidi Klum continued her dominance of the holiday at her star-studded 22nd Annual Halloween Party: The supermodel stunned as a peacock, with a flock of her fine feathered friends posing as her plumage. Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, joined her as a giant egg.

As always, the party drew suited-up celebrities, and this year's guest list included Rachel Zegler, Taylor Lautner, Ice-T and his wife Coco, and Keegan-Michael Key.

