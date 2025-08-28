Breaking Benjamin band member to miss tour due to health issue

Drummer Shaun Foist is going to miss the upcoming fall tour in a statement released by the band

Breaking Benjamin
By Jimmy Larrabee

The band Breaking Benjamin just announced that drummer Shaun Foist is going to miss the band’s upcoming fall tour due to health issues.

In a post on the band’s Instagram account, Shaun explains he is still dealing with Hashimoto’s disease, a disease he’s been dealing with since 2017.

“After speaking with my family and doctors, I’ve decided to step away from the road at this time to focus on healing.”

—  Shaun Foist

Drummer James Cassells from the band Asking Alexandria will be filling in for Shaun on Breaking Benjamin’s upcoming Fall tour.

View all the dates of Breaking Benjamin’s upcoming tour with Three Days Grace below

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!