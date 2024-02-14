'Bridgerton' season 3 clip finds Penelope standing up to Colin

Dear readers, it is with great joy that I inform you Netflix has released a new clip from season 3 of Bridgerton.

Just in time for Valentine's Day, you can now watch an official snippet from the new season. In the clip, Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan, accosts Luke Newton's Colin Bridgerton for the unkind comments she overheard him making to a group of friends at the end of season 2.

“If you are going to make me say it out loud, I miss you,” Colin tells Penelope in the short clip.

Penelope laughs in response, before standing up for herself. “You miss me, but you would never court me, is that correct? ... I overheard you, at my mama’s ball last season. Telling everyone how you would never, ever court Penelope Featherington,” she says. “It just never occurred to me that you of all people could be so cruel.”

Each season of the romantic period drama follows a different member of the Bridgerton family on their journey to find love. This season revolves around the slow-burn, friends-to-lovers romance between the third-eldest son, Colin, and his sister Eloise’s best friend, Penelope, who has always carried a torch for him.

However, Penelope seems to be looking for someone new. “Determined to move on from Colin Bridgerton, Penelope Featherington sets out to find a husband, only to receive help from the last person she expects,” the official description reads.

The long-awaited third season of Bridgerton will be split up into two parts. Part 1 will be released on May 16, while Part 2 drops on June 13, only on Netflix.

