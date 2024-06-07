In Brief: 'Angry Birds 3' takes flight, 'Kung Fu Panda 4' coming to Peacock soon, and more

It's official. Rovio and Sega have announced that a third Angry Birds movie is in the works, with Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis and Frozen's Josh Gad returning as the voices of Red and Chuck, respectively. Additional casting will be announced soon. Rovio and Sega also released an announcement trailer on YouTube, Facebook and the social platform X. The first two Angry Birds movies have a combined gross of more than half a billion dollars worldwide ...

Peacock has announced that Kung Fu Panda 4 is heading to the streaming service on June 21. The animated comedy adventure, featuring the voice of Jack Black as the titular kung fu master, along with Awkwafina, Viola Davis, Dustin Hoffman, Bryan Cranston, James Hong, Ian McShane and Ke Huy Quan, has grossed over $540 million worldwide to date, bringing the movie franchise's total box office gross to over $2 billion ...

Tom Bower, best known for playing Dr. Curtis Willard on The Waltons and Marvin, the janitor who helps John McClane foil a terrorist plot in Die Hard 2, has died, his brother Robert Bower tells The Hollywood Reporter. He was 86. Bower was an in-demand character actor, whose many other projects include Oliver Stone's Nixon, Ed Harris' Pollock and Appaloosa. He also appeared on TV in episodes of Get Christie Love!, The Rockford Files and Kojak. More recently, he played Bob Odenkirk's dad on the AMC series Lucky Hank ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.