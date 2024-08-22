In brief: Anya Taylor-Joy returns to Netflix, Tim Curry's big screen return, and more

Tim Curry, the actor possibly best known for playing Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the 1975 cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show, will return to the big screen for the first time in nearly two decades in the upcoming horror film Stream, according to Variety. Curry has appeared in the films Legend, Clue and Home Alone 2, as well as playing Pennywise in the TV miniseries IT. However, following a stroke in 2012, Curry has focused more on voice acting ...

Katey Sagal and Mark Harelik have been tapped to play Dr. Kureha and Dr. Hiriluk, respectively, in season 2 of Netflix's live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's manga series One Piece, according to Deadline. The series follows the adventures of a young pirate captain — played by Iñaki Godoy — and his crew, as he tries to become the next pirate king while searching for the mythical treasure that shares the show's title ...

Anya Taylor-Joy, star of the 2020 Netflix thriller The Queen's Gambit, is set to play the lead role in the streaming service's upcoming adaptation of Bella Mackie's novel How to Kill Your Family, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The book follows the story of Grace, the illegitimate daughter of a millionaire who abandoned her and her mother. She seeks revenge by killing every member of his family, saving him for last ...

Netflix has announced Oct. 17 as the premiere date for season 3 of The Lincoln Lawyer, according to Deadline. The 10-episode season is based on the fifth book in Michael Connelly's The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Gods of Guilt. The series follows Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's Mick Haller, a defense attorney who conducts his business out of the back seat of his chauffeur-driven Lincoln. Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole and Angus Sampson also return for season 3, along with Neve Campbell and Elliott Gould ...

