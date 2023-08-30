In Brief: Bob Barker tribute coming to CBS, and more

A tribute special honoring longtime The Price is Right host Bob Barker is in the works at CBS, according to Entertainment Weekly. The Price is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker is a one-hour special celebrating Barker's life and career highlights of Barker, who died of natural causes in his Hollywood Hills home August 26 at age 99. The special will be hosted by Barker's longtime friend Drew Carey, who succeeded him as The Price Is Right host in 2007...

While a number of A-list actors will be no-shows at this year's Toronto Film Festival due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild strikes, several big names will be on hand, thanks to interim agreements according to Deadline. Sean Penn and Dakota Johnson will be representing the film Daddio, as will Hell of a Summer star and co-director Finn Wolfhard. Viggo Mortensen, the lead, director, and producer of The Dead Don't Hurt will also be on hand, and Maya Hawke and Laura Linney will be representing their movie Wildcat. Nicolas Cage and Jessica Chastain, who star in Dream Scenario and Michel Franco's Memory, respectively, are likely to show up as well. SAG-AFTRA leadership has been vocal in calling on talent to promote independent movies at festivals if their projects secure interim agreements. The 48th edition of the Toronto Film Festival runs September 7–September 17...

To celebrate this year's Batman Day, September 16, Showcase Cinemas will be re-screening Christopher Nolan's Oscar winning Dark Knight Trilogy, Collider reports. The three films -- 2005's Batman Begins; 2008's The Dark Knight, and 2013's The Dark Knight Rises all starred Christian Bale as the Caped Crusader and his alter-ego Bruce Wayne. The Dark Knight is still considered one of the best films in the entire superhero genre, and earned Heath Ledger a posthumous Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of The Joker. The annual ode to the iconic hero traditionally takes place on the third Saturday of September...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.