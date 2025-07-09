In brief: Chris Pratt to star in 'Garfield 2' and more

Chris Pratt is returning to voice the famous orange cat in a sequel to his recent animated Garfield film. The actor made the announcement in a video shared to Instagram. "Your favorite house cat is making a comeback... Garfield 2 coming soon!" Pratt captioned the post. In the video, Pratt carries a stack of pizzas. He opens up a pizza box, where he finds the words "Garfield 2" written on top of the pie ...

Regé-Jean Page is going to star in and executive produce a series based on the book Funny You Should Ask. The actor confirmed the news by sharing a Deadline article reporting on it to his Instagram Story. The adaptation of Elissa Sussman's novel will be made for Apple ...

The trailer for the fourth and final season of Acapulco has arrived. Apple TV+ has debuted the trailer for the 10-episode season, which is set to premiere on July 23. Eugenio Derbez stars in the trailer for season 4, which finds his character, Máximo, working tirelessly to restore Las Colinas before its grand reopening ...

