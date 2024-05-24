In Brief: Christian Slater jumps aboard 'Dexter' prequel series, and more

Paramount+ has tapped Patrick Gibson, Christian Slater and Molly Brown to lead its Dexter prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin, which tells the origin story of Michael C. Hall's serial killer. Gibson will play Dexter Morgan. Slater and Brown will play Harry Morgan, Dexter's adoptive father, and Debra Morgan, Dexter's sister, respectively. Dexter: Original Sin is the second series in the Dexter universe, following Showtime's 2021 sequel series Dexter: New Blood, which picked up 10 years after the events of the original series finale ...

The CW has given a second season renewal to its crime-solving procedural Wild Cards. The series stars Grey's Anatomy's Giacomo Gianniotti and Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan as a demoted detective and career scammer, respectively, who use their unique skills to fight crime. "Wild Cards has clearly captured the imagination of our viewers thanks to exhilarating storytelling and the crackling chemistry between Vanessa and Giacomo," The CW Network's Liz Wise Lyall said in a statement. "We are confident Wild Cards is the kind of smart and sexy blue-sky drama that could continually build its audience for years" ...

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has announced Entertainment Tonight anchors Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner as hosts of the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards, airing live from Los Angeles June 7 on CBS. Frazier and Turner previously hosted the Daytime Emmys in 2022 and 2023 and are among this year's nominees in the Daytime Personality – Daily category. The full list of nominees can be viewed on the Emmys website ...

