In Brief: 'Depp v. Heard' debut big for Netflix, and more

With 16.2 million total views, Netflix's Depp v. Heard debuted at #1 on the English-Language TV chart on the streamer's Top 10 during the August 14-20 viewing window. The limited docuseries, chronicling Johnny Depp's widely publicized defamation case against his former wife Amber Heard, explores the defamation trial that garnered global fascination as the inaugural "Trial by TikTok"...

OWN has announced September 16 as the release date for the legal drama All Rise's third and final season. The series, starring Simone Missick, "pulls back the curtain on the court system and shows the chaotic and sometimes absurd lives of judges and attorneys as they work with bailiffs, clerks, cops and jurors to bring justice to the people of Los Angeles," per the network. All Rise originally aired on CBS but was cancelled in 2021 after two seasons. OWN later rescued the series, and the first half of season 3 aired from June-August 2022...

David Jacobs, writer and producer of the 1980s who gained notoriety by creating the groundbreaking primetime soap operas Dallas and Knots Landing, died of complications from a series of infections Sunday at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, his son Aaron told The Hollywood Reporter. The producer, who had reportedly been battling Alzheimer's, was 84. Dallas aired for 14 seasons on CBS, starting out as a five-part miniseries in April 1978 before wrapping in May 1991. Its spinoff, Knots Landing, also ran for 14 seasons between 1979 and 1993...

