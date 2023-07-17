In Brief: Disney characters sub for striking 'Haunted Mansion' stars at premiere, and more

Jane Birkin, the beloved actor and singer known for her English grace, natural style, and social activism, has passed away at the age of 76, according to Le Parisien newspaper. Birkin, who made France her home, captivated audiences with her musical collaboration and romantic relationship with Serge Gainsbourg, particularly with their provocative hit "Je t'aime moi non plus." Her iconic fashion sense, featuring long hair, jeans, white tops, knit mini dresses, and basket bags, remains a symbol of French chic. Additionally, Birkin's name became synonymous with the exclusive and coveted Hermes Birkin bag, a luxury item that commands a high price and lengthy waiting list...

Disney characters Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Maleficent, the Evil Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, and Cruella de Vil walked the red carpet at the Haunted Mansion premiere in Disneyland instead of the stars including LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Daniel Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Hasan Minhaj due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which commenced on Thursday, according to Variety. However, director Justin Simien did grace the premiere and said he was "sad" the cast couldn't attend, but understands and supports the reason why...

Laird Koenig, the writer known for adapting his own novel into the screenplay for the 1976 cult film The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane, featuring a young Jodie Foster, has passed away at the age of 95, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Koenig died of natural causes on June 30 in Santa Barbara, according to Jamie Dixon, son of Koenig's frequent writing partner, Peter L. Dixon. Koenig also contributed his writing skills to three films directed by Terence Young, including 1971's Red Sun, 1979's Bloodline, and 1981's Inchon, which featured a cast including Charles Bronson, Audrey Hepburn, Laurence Olivier, and Jacqueline Bisset...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.