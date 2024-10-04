In brief: FX drops 'What We Do in the Shadows' trailer and more

FX has dropped the official trailer for the sixth and final season of What We Do in the Shadows. The mockumentary series, based on Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi's film of the same name, follows a group of vampires — played by Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Matt Berry and Mark Proksch — living in the New York City borough of Staten Island. What We Do in the Shadows returns Oct. 21 on FX and streams on Hulu. Disney is the parent company of FX, Hulu and ABC News ...

Hulu has renewed The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives for an additional 20 epodes, according to Deadline. The series follows the "scandalous world of a group of Mormon mom influencers," led by self-acclaimed MomTok founder Taylor Frankie Paul, which "implodes when they get caught in the midst of a swinging sex scandal that makes international headlines," per the streaming service. The new episodes are set to launch in the spring ...

Ron Hale, the actor best known for his roles on the ABC soap operas General Hospital and Ryan's Hope, died Aug. 27 in St. George, South Carolina, according to an obituary shared by a local funeral home. He was 78. A cause of death was not listed. In addition to his television credits, Hale appeared in a number of films, including 1976's All the President's Men ...

