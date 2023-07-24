In Brief: 'Haunted Mansion' director wants to remake 'The Wiz', and more

Haunted Mansion director Justin Simien says one of his dream projects is a remake of Sidney Lumet's 1978 musical The Wiz. "I want to make The Wiz so bad," the filmmaker told the crowd at San Diego Comic-Con for Collider's "Directors on Directing" panel. "Oh my God, I want to make it so bad. The Wiz was the first movie I ever saw, so by the time I saw The Wizard of Oz, I didn't understand why they made a white version of The Wiz. So my vision of the film was a Black-centric universe with Quincy Jones music. It's a really disturbing movie to watch as an adult, but that's one I'd love to do." Haunted Mansion opens in theaters on July 28. Disney is the parent company of ABC News...

The second season of Invincible has gotten a premiere date at Prime Video. The first four episodes of the animated superhero series will debut November 3. The second half of the eight-episode season will premiere in early 2024. The news was announced, along with a new trailer at San Diego Comic-Con. Invincible is based on the titular comic book created by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley. The voice cast includes Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen and Oscar winner J.K. Simmons...

Josephine Chaplin, actor and daughter of Charlie Chaplin, died on July 13 in Paris, according to an announcement from her family. She was 74. A cause of death was not revealed. Josephine starred in a number of foreign films over her career, which began at a young age with a role in her father's 1952 Limelight...

