In brief: Jake Gyllenhaal to star in 'Collision' adaptation and more

Jake Gyllenhaal will star in and produce a project based on Don Winslow's novel Collision. Deadline reports that Amazon bought the rights to Collision in a highly competitive deal with multiple bidders. The novel tells the story of a husband and father who makes a mistake that sends him to prison, where he then learns how to survive ...

Ben Foster, Gabriel Basso and Rudy Pankow are set to star in the upcoming film Cowboy. Variety reports that the film will be directed by Cameron Duddy, the bassist of the country band Midland. The film follows a traveling rodeo and the harsh realities of the lives of the entertainers who have decided on the career ...

Genevieve in Paris. Thalia Besson is officially set to reprise her role of Genevieve in the upcoming fifth season of Emily in Paris, Deadline reports. She will once again recur in the popular Netflix series. Lily Collins stars as the titular American who moves to Paris for work and finds love and friendship in the French city ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.