In brief: J.K. Simmons joins Brad Pitt in 'Heart of the Beast' and more

J.K. Simmons has joined Brad Pitt in his upcoming film Heart of the Beast. Deadline first reported the news on Monday. It marks the second time Simmons will work with director David Ayer and the third time he'll star in a film with Pitt. The Paramount Pictures movie will follow a former Army special forces soldier and his retired combat dog as they battle for survival in the Alaskan wilderness after a plane crash ...

AMC Networks has renewed their series Dark Winds for a fourth season. The network announced the renewal ahead of the show's season 3 premiere. It returns for its latest season on March 9. The upcoming season 4, which begins shooting in March, will consist of eight, hour-long episodes, and will mark the directorial debut of the show's star and executive producer, Zahn McClarnon. It will premiere on AMC and AMC+ sometime in 2026 ...

Charlie Kaufman's latest project has found its stars. Deadline reports that Eddie Redmayne, Tessa Thompson and Patsy Ferran will star in Later the War, which Kaufman will write and direct. The filmmaker adapted the script from the short story Debby's Dream House by Iddo Gefen. While plot details about the film adaptation are unknown, the short story follows a man who makes dreams for people, before he ultimately starts creating nightmares for them ...

