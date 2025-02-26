In brief: 'Moana 2' making its way to Disney+ and more

Make way for Moana 2 on streaming. Walt Disney Animation Studios' latest film is heading to Disney+ on March 12. The sequel, which was the third-highest-grossing film of 2024, grossed $1 billion at the global box office. The film reunites Moana and Maui for an adventure set three years after the events of the original 2016 film. It stars Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson as the wayfinder and demigod...

Celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the Star Wars prequel film Revenge of the Sith as it returns to theaters on April 25. Lucasfilm announced the rerelease, which will run in the U.S. and select international territories for one week, on Tuesday. The film will be available to screen in multiple formats, including, for the first time, 4DX ...

Lena Waithe is getting suited in scrubs. The Emmy winner is set to act in a guest arc on Grey's Anatomy. Waithe will play Dr. Evynn Moore, a former student of Catherine Fox who visits Grey Sloan to help with a unique case, which happens to be her wife. She'll make her first appearance in the episode that premieres on March 13 ...

