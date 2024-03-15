In Brief: More stars flock to Noah Baumbach's 'Barbie' follow-up for Netflix, and more

Isla Fisher, Greta Gerwig and Eve Hewson have joined the star-studded cast of Barbie co-writer Noah Baumbach's yet-to-be-titled movie for Netflix, according to Deadline. They join previously announced stars George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Laura Dern, Billy Crudup and Riley Keough in the, "funny and emotional coming-of-age film about adults," per the outlet. Gerwig's husband Baumbach is directing and co-producing, and he co-wrote the script with Emily Mortimer ...

Modern Family alum Ty Burrell is returning to ABC in Forgive and Forget, the new sitcom ordered to pilot by the network, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The potential series follows Burrell's character, Hank, "the perennial life of the party, who, after an unexpected diagnosis, reconnects with his responsible adult son Ben in hopes of making new memories together," per the outlet ...

Netflix has greenlit the limited series Black Rabbit, starring Jason Bateman and Jude Law, according to Variety. Law, per the streaming service, plays "the owner of a New York City hotspot" who "allows his turbulent brother (Batemen) back in his life, [opening] the door to escalating dangers that threaten to bring down everything he's built." ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.