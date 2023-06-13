In Brief: 'NCIS' goes international, and more

The first international entry into the NCIS franchise, NCIS: Sydney, headed to Paramount+, has nailed down its main cast, according to Deadline. DC's Legends of Tomorrow's Olivia Swann plays NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey and Spartacus: War of the Damned's Todd Lasance leads as Sergeant Jim "JD" Dempsey. They're joined by Sean Sagar as NCIS Special Agent, DeShawn Jackson; Tuuli Narkle as AFP Liaison Officer, Constable Evie Cooper; Mavournee Hazel as AFP Forensic Scientist, Bluebird "Blue" Gleeson and William McInnes as AFP Forensic Pathologist, Dr. Roy Penrose. NCIS: Sydney "will follow the eclectic team of U.S. NCIS Agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP), who are grafted into a multi-national taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet," per the outlet...

Max has greenlit the new animated preschool series Hop, from the creator of the long-running PBS series Arthur, the streamer announced on Monday. Hop "follows an eclectic group of besties whose comedic adventures teach preschoolers about embracing their own uniqueness. Led by Hop, an enthusiastic, empathetic frog with one leg shorter than the other, he and his quirky friends address kid-relatable problems with a healthy dose of laughter, silliness, and adventure," per Max...

The CW has renewed Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming for the 2023-24 season, the network revealed on Monday. All American: Homecoming will return with a 13-episode third season, while Superman & Lois has been renewed for a 10-episode fourth season. The CW, meanwhile, has pulled the plug on Gotham Knights after one season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series will air its last episodes on June 20 and 27...

