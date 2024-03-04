In Brief: Netflix cancels new series 'The Brothers Sun', and more

Netflix has canceled The Brothers Sun after one season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The comedy drama series, starring Michelle Yeoh, Justin Chien and Sam Song Li, followed the family story of a Taiwanese gang leader who was shot by a mysterious assassin ...

Sex and the City has landed a premiere date on Netflix, following a content agreement between the streaming service and HBO parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, according to The Hollywood Reporter. All six seasons of SATC, previously available only on Max, will now stream on Netflix as well, starting April 1. In less than one month, all 94 episodes of the show -- starring Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall -- will hit Netflix ...

Mark Dodson, best known for voicing the Salacious Crumb in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and the Mogwai in Gremlins, died on Saturday, March 2, his agent tells Entertainment Weekly. He was 64. Dodson also voiced several zombies in 1985's Day of the Dead, Niima Scavenger in Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, and reprised his Gremlin role in Gremlins 2: The New Batch. He also voiced characters in video games including Ghostrunner, Bendy and the Dark Revival, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Star Trek Online ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.