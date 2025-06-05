In brief: Octavia Spencer to star in 'Ma' sequel and more

2 Ma 2 Furious. Blumhouse is making a sequel to its horror thriller Ma, Variety reports. Octavia Spencer will reprise the titular role that she first played in the 2019 revenge movie. While no director or release date for the project have been announced, Blumhouse founder Jason Blum says the studio is thrilled for Spencer to be on board for another movie ...

Will Ferrell is taking his talent to Broadway. The actor is developing a stage musical based on his 2020 Netflix film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. "We are more than excited to bring Eurovision to Broadway," Ferrell said. "The stage musical is a perfect place to continue our celebration of all the things we love about this amazing and unifying song competition." ...

Magic mirror on the wall, when will Snow White be available to watch at home? The film will make its streaming debut on Disney+ on June 11. The Mark Webb-directed live-action remake stars Rachel Zegler as the Disney princess and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.