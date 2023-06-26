In Brief: Pete Davidson's 'Bupkis' renewed by Peacock, and more

Peacock has renewed the Pete Davidson comedy Bupkis for a second season, according to Deadline. Davidson writes, executive-produces and stars in the series, which is a fictionalized version of his life. Edie Falco plays his mom and Joe Pesci portrays his grandfather. The first season also featured guest appearances from Machine Gun Kelly, Steve Buscemi, Bobby Cannavale, Charlie Day, Al Gore, Paul Walter Hauser, Chase Sui Wonders and Ray Romano...

Variety reports the Magnum P.I. reboot has been canceled at NBC. The drama series, which was canceled by CBS last year before NBC picked it up, will end with the upcoming second part of season 5. Per the outlet, the cast's deals have expired, leaving the network to either order more episodes without knowing when they could enter production or extend the actors' deals to prolong the decision-making period. Ultimately, NBC opted to release the actors and move forward without the series on its roster. Jay Hernandez starred in the series, along with Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Amy Hill and Tim Kang...

Actor Frederic Forrest, best known for his roles as Bette Midler's limousine-driver-turned-love-interest, Huston Dyer in The Rose, and Jay "Chef" Hicks in Francis Ford Coppola's Apocalypse Now, opposite Robert Duvall, Martin Sheen and Marlon Brando, died Friday in Santa Monica, California after a long illness. "The great and beloved Frederic Forrest has died," Midler tweeted on Friday. "Thank you to all of his fans and friends for all their support these last few months. He was a remarkable actor, and a brilliant human being, and I was lucky to have him in my life. He was at peace." Coppola said in a statement obtained by Deadline, "Freddie Forrest was a sweet, much beloved person, a wonderful actor and a good friend. His loss is heartbreaking to me"...

