In brief: Pierce Brosnan and Lily James lead 'Cliffhanger' reboot

A reboot of the 1993 action film Cliffhanger is currently in production, but without its original star, Sylvester Stallone, as previously announced, according to Variety. The remake stars Pierce Brosnan as mountaineer Ray Cooper, who operates a luxury chalet in the Dolomites with daughter Sydney. During a weekend trip with a billionaire's son, they are victims of a kidnapping, witnessed by Ray's daughter Naomi — played by Lily James — who is still haunted by a past climbing accident and must confront her fears and fight for survival, per the outlet. A release date has not been set ...

BET has given a fifth season pickup to its hit comedy series The Ms. Pat Show, along with an overall deal extension to Patricia "Ms. Pat" Williams, according to Deadline. The series is based on the stand-up comedian and her memoir, Rabbit: The Autobiography of Ms. Pat. Williams. She plays a fictionalized character of herself, a former convicted felon turned suburban mom who hustles and bustles to make it on the streets of Atlanta. Production on season 5 begins in February, with a premiere date to be announced at a later date ...

Deadline reports Orange Is the New Black's Uzo Aduba and Juno Temple have been added to the cast of the true-life heist film Roofman, joining previously announced stars Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst and Peter Dinklage. Tatum plays Jeffrey Manchester, a former U.S. Army Reserve officer convicted of robbing McDonald's locations across the country, earning the moniker "Rooftop Robber" or "Roofman," per the outlet. Roofman is set for an October 2025 release ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.