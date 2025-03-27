In brief: Renée Zellweger joins season 5 of 'Only Murders in the Building' and more

Another wizard may have just joined the cast of HBO's upcoming Harry Potter series. Deadline reports that Nick Frost is nearing a deal to play the half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in the show. This means he would join actors John Lithgow, Janet McTeer and Paapa Essiedu, who are set to play or are in negotiations to be Albus Dumbledore, Minerva McGonagall and Severus Snape in the new series ...

CBS has renewed its series Watson for season 2. The renewal comes two months after the show launched its first season. The show follows the character John Watson six months after the death of his friend and partner Sherlock Holmes at the hands of his nemesis, Moriarty. The Paramount-owned network said the premiere episode was its most-watched scripted show of the 2024-25 season, according to Nielsen ...

Renée Zellweger has joined the season 5 cast of Only Murders in the Building. Deadline first reported the casting news about the Hulu show on Wednesday. While details about Zellweger's character and the season 5 storyline are being kept under wraps, stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez are all returning for the new batch of episodes ...

