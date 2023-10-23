In Brief: SAG-AFTRA negotiations to resume Tuesday, and more

SAG-AFTRA and Hollywood's major studios announced in a joint statement on Saturday, October 21, that they will return to the bargaining table on Tuesday -- nearly two weeks after the management side called a halt to talks, saying the sides were too far apart, according to Variety. The union's negotiating committee confirmed in a message to members that the outreach to resume talks came from the management side, sources tel the outlet...

Variety reports Jimmy Kimmel is out as host of L.A. Bowl, SoFi Stadium's owned and operated college football bowl game, and Rob Gronkowski is in. The former NFL star has entered into a multi-year deal, the SoFi Stadium announced on Saturday. L.A. Bowl Hosted by Gronk -- formerly titled Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl, -- will take place at SoFi Stadium on Dec. 16, featuring the Mountain West's No. 1 selection face off against the Pac-12's No. 5 selection...

Elaine Devry, an actress who appeared in such films as A Guide for the Married Man and on dozens of TV shows after becoming the fourth of Mickey Rooney's eight wives, died September 20 in her home in Grants Pass, Oregon, according to a notice placed on a local funeral home website. She was 93. Devry had shown up as a guest star on shows like Bachelor Father, Perry Mason, Death Valley Days, 77 Sunset Strip, Bonanza, I Dream of Jeannie, My Three Sons, Family Affair, Marcus Welby, M.D., and Cannon, before leaving acting in the late 1970s...

