In brief: Simu Liu to make Broadway debut in 'Oh, Mary!' and more

The trailer for season 2 of The Artful Dodger has arrived. Hulu has released the official trailer for the new season of the Australian comedy-adventure series starring Thomas Brodie-Sangster, David Thewlis and Maia Mitchell. The show returns on Feb. 10 ...

Simu Liu is about to make his Broadway debut. The actor, known for his starring role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will take to the stage on the Great White Way for the first time in the hit comedy Oh, Mary! Liu will play Mary's Teacher in his upcoming run in the show, which is set for Feb. 3 to April 21 ...

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt is set to make her feature film acting debut in an upcoming holiday rom-com. She made the announcement on her Instagram, telling fans, "Here's your Christmas present…but you can't open it till next year." She also posted an Instagram Reel about all of the unsuccessful auditions she took part in that led her to this new holiday film, which has the working title All for Love ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.