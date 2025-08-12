In brief: 'Swiped' trailer, 'Shrek 5' postponed and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Noah Centineo is setting his sights on a Rambo prequel. Deadline reports that the actor will star in the film John Rambo. While the plot of the film is being kept under wraps, the outlet reports the film will be the origin story of a young John Rambo during the Vietnam War. Sylvester Stallone previously played the character in the original 1982 film ...

Somebody once told me Shrek 5 has been postponed. Variety reports that Universal and DreamWorks Animation have delayed the release of the fifth Shrek film. It was supposed to debut in theaters on Dec. 23, 2026, but now the film will arrive on the big screen on June 30, 2027. Mike MyersEddie MurphyCameron Diaz and Zendaya bring their voice talents to the upcoming film ...

Swipe right on the trailer for the upcoming film Swiped. The new film will arrive on Hulu on Sept. 19 after it debuts at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9. The film is inspired by the true story of the founder of the dating app Bumble. Lily James stars in the film that also features Jackson WhiteMyha'laBen Schnetzer and Clea DuVall ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

