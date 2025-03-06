In brief: 'The Last of Us' season 2 adds six to cast and more

Season 2 of The Last of Us has filled out more of its supporting cast. Variety first reported that Joe Pantoliano, Alanna Ubach, Ben Ahlers, Hettienne Park, Robert John Burke and Noah Lamanna are joining the show for the second season. While Pantoliano, Burke and Lamanna are playing characters who originated in the video game of the same name, Ubach, Ahlers and Park are playing characters who were created for the show ...

Sam Worthington will star in an upcoming Netflix limited series called I Will Find You. Deadline reports the eight-episode series is based on Harlan Coben's bestselling novel of the same name and is the first greenlighted U.S. adaptation of a Coben book under his exclusive deal with Netflix ...

Matthew Modine is entering the Monsterverse. He is the latest actor to join the next theatrical Legendary film based around the monsters Godzilla and Kong as they face off against a world-ending threat, Deadline reports. Modine joins previously announced stars Dan Stevens, Kaitlyn Dever, Jack O'Connell and Delroy Lindo ...

We now have an airdate for the 2025 Emmys. CBS and the Television Academy announced that the 77th Emmy Awards will broadcast on Sept. 14 on CBS and stream live and on demand on Paramount+ ...

