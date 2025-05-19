In brief: 'The Simpsons' gets a new voice actor, 'Fortnite' uses AI for James Earl Jones voice and more

The Simpsons is getting a bit of refresh with the addition of a new actor. Entertainment Weekly reports singer Kelly Macleod will now voice Milhouse Van Houten, the blue-haired best friend of Bart Simpson. The update comes after Pamela Hayden, who voiced Milhouse for 35 years, announced her retirement from the show in November. Macleod will make her debut on Sunday's season finale ...

Warner Bros.' Mickey 17 has found a streaming home at HBO Max. The sci-fi comedy film makes its debut on May 23, with a follow-up release the next day on HBO's traditional channels. Mickey 17 is the brain child of Academy Award-winning writer/director Bong Joon Ho, widely known for the hit film Parasite. It stars Robert Pattinson as an "unlikely hero who has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job ... to die, for a living." Mickey 17 opened in theaters in March ...

Fortnite fans now have the opportunity to speak and interact with Stars Wars' Darth Vader when playing the popular video game. Epic Games announced Friday that the new feature not only summons Darth Vader, but also includes the character's iconic voice — that of James Earl Jones. "We're honored to feature the voice of the late Mr. Jones and we thank his estate for the opportunity to make this happen for players," Epic said in a statement.

