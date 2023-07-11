In Brief: 'Transparent' getting the stage musical treatment, and more

Reneé Rapp, the actress who plays wealthy university student Leighton on the Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls, will leave as a series regular in the show's upcoming third season. Rapp will appear in "a handful of episodes" in a recurring capacity before exiting the series, a Max rep tells Entertainment Tonight. "A lot of queer work gets belittled, but playing Leighton has changed my life," Rapp, who identifies as bisexual, wrote in an Instagram Story. "I love who I am 10x more than I did before knowing her. I hope she gave y'all a little bit of that too." Series creator Mindy Kaling confirmed Rapp's departure on Monday via her Instagram Story...

Andrea Evans, the soap opera star known for her roles as Tina Lord on ABC's One Life to Live and Rebecca Hotchkiss on NBC/DirecTV's Passions, died Sunday at her home in Pasadena after a battle with breast cancer, casting director Don Carroll told The Hollywood Reporter. She was 66. Evans played Tina -- dubbed "Daytime's Diva of Dirt" by People magazine -- from 1979-81 and from 1985-90, but was forced to quit the soap after a stalker accosted her in the lobby of the show's Manhattan studio in 1987 and later sent her death threats, some of them written in blood. Her last acting credit came on the Prime Video series The Bay; she was on that show from 2017-2020...

A Transparent Musical, the stage adaptation of the Amazon Studios series that recently completed its world premiere run at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles, is eying a Broadway run in 2024, according to Deadline. The play is based on the Jeffrey Tambor-led Amazon series that debuted in 2014 and ran five seasons. A Transparent Musical would be the latest in a string of Broadway productions for Amazon's MGM Studios, following Some Like It Hot and New York, New York...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.