In Brief: 'Winning Time' over for HBO, and more

Both The Talk and The Jennifer Hudson Show have postponed their return dates amidst criticism during the writers' strike. A spokesperson for CBS tells Variety, that The Talk's season premiere, initially set for September 18, is on hold, with plans for a new launch date under evaluation. Similarly, The Jennifer Hudson Show has pushed back its scheduled premiere and paused production due to backlash arising from the ongoing writers' strike, according to Variety sources...

HBO has cancelled Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty after just two seasons, a revelation that came shortly after Sunday's broadcast of the second-season finale, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Co-creator Max Borenstein expressed his sentiments on X, stating, "Not the ending that we had in mind. But nothing but gratitude and love." Director Salli Richardson, in an Instagram post, reflected on the show's journey, writing, "When you give it everything you've got, you can have no regrets. I hope you enjoy the last episode of @winningtimehbo I am sure I will do many more hours of TV and hopefully many features in my future, but I can say that at this moment in time I am most proud of the work we did on this masterful show. #winningtime." The series, which premiered in March 2022, delved into the early 1980s ascent of the Los Angeles Lakers NBA team, with the first season chronicling Jerry Buss' inaugural year as owner and Magic Johnson's rookie season, followed by the second season covering the ensuing four years...

Billy Miller, the Emmy award-winning actor known for roles in ABC's All My Children and General Hospital, has died. He was 43. Miller died on Friday in Austin, Texas, according to a statement from his manager. Details about his death were not available, but his manager said he had been struggling with manic depression. Miller's acting career kicked off when he landed the role of Richie Novak on All My Children. He also acted on The Young and the Restless, and from 2013-2019, he played the roles of Jason Morgan and Drew Cain on General Hospital. He also owned several restaurants and bars in Los Angeles. He is survived by his mother, Patricia, sister Megan, brother-in-law Ronnie, as well as a niece and nephew...

