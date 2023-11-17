In Brief: 'Yellowstone' saddling up for spring shoot of season 5, and more

Variety reports Yellowstone will resume production on its fifth and final season in the spring of 2024. The remaining episodes will air in November of the same year, as previously reported. Meanwhile, Taylor Sheridan is prepping two more spin-offs from the neo-Western series, 1944, and a contemporary one with the working title 2024...

Prime Video's new Mr. & Mrs. Smith series has a premiere date: All eight episodes will debut February 2. The series stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine as two strangers who join a spy agency and must lead their undercover life as a married couple. It's a reimagining of the 2005 Brad Pitt/Angelina Jolie movie of the same name.

Peacock has announced it is renewing its top-rated original reality series Love Island USA for two more seasons, Deadline reports. The fifth season of the show premiered on July 18, and the show also spun off a new series, Love Island Games...

