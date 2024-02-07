Broadway to dim lights in honor of stage legend Chita Rivera

Broadway theaters will honor the memory of Tony winner Chita Rivera on February 17 by dimming their lights for one minute at 7:45 p.m. ET., The Broadway League announced on Tuesday. Rivera passed away January 30 at the age of 91.

A star of the stage and screen, Rivera racked up a total of 10 Tony nominations during her seven decades on Broadway. She won her first Tony for her role as Anna in The Rink in 1984; she earned her second Best Actress Tony in 1993 for Kiss of the Spider Woman. She was also honored with a Lifetime Achievement Tony Award in 2018.

Her other credits included originating the role of Anita in West Side Story and Velma Kelly in Chicago, as well playing Rose opposite Dick Van Dyke in Bye Bye Birdie. Her last role on Broadway was Claire in 2018's The Visit.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.