Bruce Willis' wife says she feels 'profoundly sad' on Father's Day

Heming Willis shares daughters Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn with the actor who was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022 and frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023. She posted a photo of Willis cuddling one of their girls, along with a moving caption.
"Happy Father's Day to all the dads living with disability or disease, showing up in the ways they can and to the children who show up for them," she wrote in the caption. "What Bruce teaches our girls goes far beyond words. Resilience, unconditional love, and the quiet strength in simply being present.
This photo says so much. Love deepens. It adapts. It stays, even when everything else changes."
"But to be fair to myself, these symbolic days stir up a lot.
I'm profoundly sad today. I wish, with every cell in my body, that things could be different for him and lighter for our family," she continued.
Concluding the post, she wrote, "Today, let's celebrate the badass dads, those who are here, and those we carry with us.
Onward."
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.