The cat is (literally) out of the bag: Trailer drops for Matthew Vaughn's star-studded spy pic 'Argylle'

For fans of Kingsman series director Matthew Vaughn, the wait is over: The trailer for his stylish, star-packed spy movie Argylle has arrived.

The Mandalorian episode director and Jurassic World series star Bryce Dallas Howard plays Elly Conway, a reclusive author of a bestselling series of espionage books featuring the debonair spy known as Argylle.

While her "idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie," according to Universal, she finds herself entangled in a real-life spy mission when the plot of her books "begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization."

Elly learns this the hard way, when Oscar winner Sam Rockwell's Aiden saves her life aboard a train — and reveals himself to be a real-life spy.

"What you wrote in your new book actually happened, and you kicked a hornet's nest you didn't even know existed," he tells her.

Soon the hunt for Elly is on. "I need all assets on her now," Emmy winner Bryan Cranston says as the heavy. "I need her to write the next chapter."

The trailer for the meta movie interplays between the exploits of Elly's Argylle, played by Henry Cavill — a Bondian figure complete with a gun-toting femme fatale in recording artist and Barbie actress Dua Lipa — and those of the spy, the author and yes, her cat's globe-trotting race against time.

The movie also stars John Cena, Emmy winner Catherine O'Hara, Vaughn's Kingsman baddie Samuel L. Jackson, Oscar winner Ariana DeBose and comic and Deadpool 2 actor Rob Delaney.

Argylle will hit theaters on February 2, 2024, from Universal Pictures, before it streams on Apple TV+.

