Celebrity cast revealed for 'Dancing with the Stars' season 32

ABC's Good Morning America has exclusively revealed which celebrities will compete for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing with the Stars season 32.

The full list of stars was announced Wednesday, September 13 on GMA.

Hitting the ballroom this year will be actress Alyson Hannnigan, Brady Bunch alum Barry Williams, Grammy-winning singer Jason Mraz, Oscar winner Mira Sorvino and model Tyson Beckford.

Veep's Matt Walsh will also be dancing this season, as will Buying Beverly Hills' Mauricio Umansky, Australian reality star Harry Jowsey, social media star Lele Pons, former pro athlete Adrian Peterson and Doctor Strange sequel star Xochitl Gomez.

They join the three previously announced contestants: reality stars Ariana Madix and Charity Lawson and singer/actress Jamie Lynn Spears.

Season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro will co-host the show, alongside former pro and judge Julianne Hough, a two-time Mirrorball champ. Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli are back as judges.

Williams will be dancing with Peta Murgatroyd; Walsh with Koko Iwasaki; Hannigan is paired up with Sasha Farber. Spears will dance with Alan Bersten; Umansky's partner will be Emma Slater; Jowsey will be with Rylee Arnold; Beckford is paired with Jenna Johnson.

Pons will be dancing with Brandon Armstrong; Madix with Pasha Pashkov; Sorvino with Gleb Savchenko; Gomez with Val Chmerkovskiy; Lawson with Artem Chigvintsev, and Mraz with Daniella Karagach.

The new season of Dancing with the Stars premieres Tuesday, September 26 on ABC and Disney+.

