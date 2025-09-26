Christina Milian, from Disney to Def Jam to Dexter - Hispanic Heritage Month

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: (L-R) Singer, Actress & Co-Founder of Persona Technologies, Beignet Box & House of Gold Christina Milian and Carmen Milian attend BlogHer 22 Health on May 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for BlogHer)

It’s Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15th - October 15th, and today I’m highlighting Christina Milian!

Christina Milian Flores was born in Jersey City, NJ today in 1981 (happy birthday!), but was raised in Waldorf, MD. She is of Afro-Cuban descent. Regarding her heritage and the challenges that come in the entertainment industry with being Afro-Latino, she was quoted in a HuffPost Live as saying “Since early, it’d be like, I’m Cuban but [people] didn’t get it because I was also brown-skinned, and you usually see a fair-skinned Latino, so it was just like, ‘Oh, what are you? Are you black? Are you white?’ I didn’t feel like I had to make a choice. I am what I am.”

Regardless of those challenges, Milian was able to carve out a career in entertainment and flourish in the process.

Her voyage into entertainment began at an early age, showing interest since the age of four. By age nine, she was already shooting commercials. By age 13 Christina’s mother decided she, along with Christina and her sisters, would all move to Los Angeles to pursue a career in entertainment for Christina.

0 of 23 House Of Hype & Antonio "L.A." Reid's Post Grammy Party BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Recording artist Chritina Milian arrives at House of Hype and Antonio "L.A." Reid's post Grammy Party on February 8, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Elle Runway Collection By KOHL's - Front Row - Style360 Spring 2015 NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 10: Christina Milian attends the Elle Runway Collection By KOHL's during Style360 Spring 2015 at Metropolitan West on September 10, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images) (Mireya Acierto/Getty Images) 20th Annual Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals PASADENA, CA - MARCH 04: Actress Christina Milian arrives at the 20th Annual Soul Train Music Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on March 4, 2006 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Timbaland Celebrates MTV VMAs With Celebrity Bash NEW YORK - AUGUST 30: Actress/Singer Christina Milian attends Timbaland Celebrates MTV VMAs With Celebrity Bash at Nikki Midtown on August 30, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images) (Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images) 2014 American Music Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 23: Recording artist/actress Christina Milian performs onstage at the 2014 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 23, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) 7th Annual Taurus World Stunt Awards - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 20: Actress Christina Milian arrives at the 7th Annual Taurus World Stunt Awards at Paramount Pictures on May 20, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images) (Charley Gallay/Getty Images) Paris Hilton Single Release Party For "Good Time" Featuring Lil Wayne HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 08: Christina Milian attends the single release party for Paris Hilton?s 'Good Time' Featuring Lil Wayne, where she also performed her first DJ set in the United States at SBE's Create Nightclub at on October 8, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images) (Valerie Macon/Getty Images) NYLON & YouTube Young Hollywood Party - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD - MAY 12: Actress Christina Milian arrives at the NYLON & YouTube Young Hollywood Party at the Roosevelt Hotel on May 12, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) 2018 World Of Children Hero Awards - Arrivals BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 19: Christina Milian attends the 2018 World Of Children Hero Awards at Montage Beverly Hills on April 19, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) MTV TRL With The Rock, Bruce Willis And Christina Milian NEW YORK - MARCH 2: (U.S. TABLOIDS OUT) Singer Christina Milian makes an appearance on MTV's Total Request Live on March 2, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images) (Peter Kramer/Getty Images) 19th NRJ Music Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals CANNES, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 04: (L-R) M Pokora and Christina Milian attend the 19th NRJ Music Awards on November 4, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Billboard Hot 100 Festival - Day 1 WANTAGH, NY - AUGUST 22: Christina Milian performs during Billboard Hot 100 Festival - Day 1 at Nikon at Jones Beach Theater on August 22, 2015 in Wantagh, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Billboard) (Theo Wargo) Christina Milian Performance At Flamingo Las Vegas' Go Pool LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 11: Recording artist/actress Christina Milian performs at the Go Pool at Flamingo Las Vegas on June 11, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Focus" - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Actress Christina Milian attends the Warner Bros. Pictures' "Focus" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 24, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) People's Choice Awards 2016 - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 06: Singer Christina Milian attends the People's Choice Awards 2016 at Microsoft Theater on January 6, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Phil On Hair Presents The Hair-Tique LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Christina Milian arrives at Phil On Hair Presents The Hair-Tique at Goya Studios on September 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for The Hairt-Tique by Phil on Hair ) (Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for The Hairt-Tique) MLB All Star Sunday MIAMI, FL - JULY 09: Christina Milian attends the 2017 MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball at Marlins Park on July 9, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images) (Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images) "Dexter: Original Sin" Cast In Conversation NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 12: Christina Milian attends "Dexter: Original Sin" Cast In Conversation at 92NY on December 12, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Showtime's "Dexter: Original Sin" New York Premiere NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Christina Milian attends Showtime's "Dexter: Original Sin" New York Premiere at SVA Theater on December 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) 2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Christina Milian attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images) (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Her first real gig came as the host of the Disney Channel series, “Movie Surfers”. While filming that show, she lived in the same apartment complex as famed record producer, Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins. After hearing her sing, they began working together.

She made her professional music debut in 2000 as a vocalist on Ja Rule’s “Between Me and You”, which peaked at number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. She also co-wrote and provided vocals on Jennifer Lopez’s “Play” in 2001.

Due to her Ja Rule collab, she earned a record deal with Def Soul, which was an offshoot of Def Jam at the time. Her self-titled debut album was released in 2002. Two singles, “AM to PM” and “When You Look at Me” charted around the world.

Following her album, she played a supporting role in the movie “Torque”, and was also cast as the lead in “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” alongside Nick Cannon, whom she dated for two and half years.

The following year she began dated Andre Lyon, from production duo Cool & Dre. The two dated for about three years. She began dating The American Dream shortly thereafter and became engaged with, eloped, and announced her pregnancy all within seven months. The couple split three months, shortly before the birth of their daughter.

Christina also briefly dated Lil Wayne in 2015. However, in 2017 she began dating French singer Matthieu Tota, known M. Pokora. They welcomed a baby boy in January 2020, and another in 2021. They now live in Paris.

Milian has appeared in 21 films, put out three studio albums, hosted a variety of television programs, and appeared in many television series, including most recently, playing as Maria LaGuerta in “Dexter: Original Sin”, a prequel hit television series “Dexter”, which aired on Showtime. Reviews of her performance have been largely positive.

She’s been nominated for two GRAMMYs stemming from her second studio album “It’s About Time” in 2004, five Teen Choice Awards, and a BET Comedy Award for her role in the film “Be Cool” starring John Travolta for her character portrayal of singer Linda Moon.