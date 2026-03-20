Chuck Norris remembered by his 'Expendables' co-stars after his death at 86

Tributes are pouring in for Chuck Norris.

The actor and martial artist, known for starring in the TV series Walker, Texas Ranger and films like The Delta Force and The Expendables 2, died Thursday morning. He was 86.

On Friday, many across Hollywood and beyond paid tribute to Norris on social media and shared memories of him, including his Expendables 2 co-stars Sylvester Stallone and Jean-Claude Van Damme.

Stallone shared a photo with Norris on the set of the 2012 action film and captioned the post, "I had a great time working with Chuck. He was All American in every way. Great man and my condolences to his wonderful family."

Van Damme added in his post, in which he included photos of Norris over the years, "Deepest condolences on the passing of my friend, Chuck Norris. We knew each other from my early days, and I always respected the man he was. My heart and prayers are with his family. He will never be forgotten."

Expendables 2 actor Dolph Lundgren also took to Instagram to post a photo of Norris. He wrote in the caption, "Chuck Norris is the champ. Ever since I was a young martial artist and later getting into movies, I always looked up to him as a role model. Someone who had the respect, humility and strength it takes to be a man. We will miss you, my friend."

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