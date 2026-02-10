'Dancing with the Stars' announces new fan convention

The professional dancers of 'Dancing With the Stars' appear on 'Good Morning America' on Feb. 10, 2026. (ABC News)

Dancing with the Stars is officially stepping out of the ballroom and into real life.

The long-running dance competition will host its first-ever fan convention and live show this summer, giving fans a chance to meet their favorite pros and celebrities while celebrating all things DWTS.

DWTS Con, announced Tuesday on Good Morning America, will be a three-day immersive experience featuring live dance performances, panels, Q&A sessions, interactive photo opportunities, exhibits and exclusive merchandise inspired by the hit ABC competition show, which recently marked 20 years on air.

"It's really cool because it's never been done before," DWTS pro Witney Carson said on GMA. "You're going to have access to pros and celebrities, which is really fun, and we're just really excited to see you guys there."

DWTS Con will take place in Palm Springs, California, at Acrisure Arena. The event will run for three days, from July 31 through Aug. 2.

The convention will feature appearances by numerous professional dancers, Mirrorball champions and fan-favorite celebrity contestants.

DWTS pros announced so far are Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Hailey Bills, Sharna Burgess, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Jan Ravnik, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa and Britt Stewart.

Celebrity Mirrorball champions and fan-favorites announced so far are Hannah Brown, Danielle Fishel, Xochitl Gomez, Joey Graziadei, Elaine Hendrix, Rashad Jennings, Amanda Kloots, Whitney Leavitt, Phaedra Parks, JoJo Siwa, Johnny Weir, Rumer Willis, Kristi Yamaguchi and Ginger Zee.

DWTS judge Bruno Tonioli will also appear, with more talent to be announced.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.