Danny Masterson's wife, Bijou Phillips, files for divorce

Bijou Phillips has filed for divorce from her husband of 12 years, Danny Masterson, who was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after being convicted of raping two women.

"Mrs. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter," her attorney said in a statement obtained by ABC News. "This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Ms. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter. She hopes that everyone will respect her family's privacy in these difficult times."

The 43-year-old actress cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

Phillips is asking for custody and spousal support for their 9-year-old daughter Fianna, but will allow visitation rights, per court documents. She also wants Masterson to pay her attorney fees and her current legal name, Bijou Phillips Masterson, to return to her maiden name, Bijou Phillips.

Phillips signed the document on Friday, September 15 -- eight days after Masterson was sentenced. It was filed on Monday, September 18.

A Los Angeles jury found Masterson, 47, guilty of two counts of forcible rape in May during a retrial of a case involving three women. He was sentenced on September 7.

Masterson will serve two 15-year sentences consecutively, one for each charge. He must also register as a sex offender.

