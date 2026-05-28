'Deli Boys' stars Saagar Shaikh, Asif Ali unpack season 2

Deli Boys is back for more.

The Hulu comedy series has returned for season 2. The show follows two Pakistani-American brothers who lose everything when their convenience store-magnate father suddenly dies. They're forced to reckon with their father's secret double life in the crime world as they try to take up his mantle.

Saagar Shaikh and Asif Ali star as Raj Dar and Mir Dar in the series. Season 1 ended with the brothers uncovering who was responsible for their father's death. The actors told ABC Audio what fans can expect in the aftermath of that discovery throughout season 2.

Ali says Mir "has the confidence of whatever his plan is for the business."

"He's using that to do whatever it takes to make sure that the business is secure. But the recklessness is in his lack of consideration for the family," Ali said. "He's foregoing his personal life and everyone in the interest of making sure that DarCo is #1."

As for Raj, Shaikh says "he's trying to get back to the person he used to be" in the wake of learning Ahmad (Brian George) was responsible for his father's death.

"But in order to get there, he has to finish this guy off, because this guy is living rent-free in his mind. And he can't be the vibes guy if this guy is always on Raj's mind," Shaikh tells ABC Audio.

As for how season 2 differs from season 1, Shaik says it's faster and punchier this time around. Ali agrees, saying, "You're just right into the roller coaster and it just doesn't let up until the end."

All six episodes of Deli Boys season 2 are available to watch on Hulu now.

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