Diego Luna on finishing Cassian's story in season 2 of 'Andor'

The rebellion fights on in season 2 of Andor.

Diego Luna stars as the titular Cassian Andor in the final season of the Disney+ Star Wars series, which debuts with a three-episode premiere on Tuesday. Luna told ABC News affiliate WPVI that it feels amazing to get to deliver this final chapter in his character's story to the fans.

"I love the idea of leaving something when it's still a pleasure to be part of it," Luna said. "I think it's the right time."

Andor tells the story of how Cassian Andor was radicalized into helping steal the Death Star plans in the 2016 film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Luna is proud to be telling the entirety of Cassian's story with this new season.

"Most of all, I'm proud because we managed to deliver what we promised. We said, 'Let's make this story. Let's tell the story of what happens before Rogue One, and let's make sure we finish just when Rogue One starts.' This was just a dream and words six years ago, and now we're ready to deliver exactly that," Luna said.

Another thing Luna is proud of is how Cassian has evolved as a character over the decade he has been playing him.

"The show is about showing what happens when revolution erupts," Luna said. "Where do you have to be in order to risk everything for a change? What needs to be your context, your reality, your relation with the place you belong to, your family? All those layers are in this show. We have time to tell you all of them, and that's when a format like this is just a perfect vehicle for storytelling."

