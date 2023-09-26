Disney announces 39-city 2024 return for 'Disney Princess – The Concert'

Disney Concerts announced Tuesday that Disney Princess – The Concert, "a celebration of the music of Disney's iconic princesses performed by Broadway stars," is coming back in 2024.

The show returns to the U.S. for a 39-city run, kicking off March 5 in Memphis, Tennessee, and wrapping up on April 20 in Buffalo, New York.

The 2024 cast will feature Lissa de Guzman, who appeared in Broadway's Aladdin and Wicked, along with Syndee Winters, who played Nala in Broadway's The Lion King.

Also taking the stage will be Moulin Rouge and Waitress' Adam J. Levy, as well as That's So Raven and Raven's Home co-star Anneliese van der Pol, who was Broadway's final Belle in Beauty and the Beast.

Fiddler on the Roof and The Secret Life of Bees' Benjamin Rauhala will serve as musical director.

The announcement noted, "As always, fans attending are encouraged to dress up in their best royal attire for an unforgettable evening, as these Broadway stars perform 30 iconic Disney songs, including favorites like 'Part of Your World,' 'Let It Go,' 'A Whole New World,' 'Just Around the Riverbend,' and 'How Far I'll Go.'"

The press release continues, "The 2024 tour includes new arrangements and song additions, adding the music of some of Disney’s greatest heroes and villains. Larger than life animation and theatrical effects accompanying the music will immerse the audience in pure Disney magic."

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time at disneyprincessconcert.com.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.