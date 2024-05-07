Disney CEO Bob Iger says Marvel Studios will slow down to "focus more on quality"

On Disney's fiscal Q2 earnings call Tuesday, May 7, Disney CEO Bob Iger explained that a promised slow down of Marvel Studios projects is underway.

Amid poor performance from projects including Marvel's Secret Invasion on Disney+, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels, as well as box office whiffs like Disney's animated Wish and Elemental, Iger noted to investors, "I've been working hard with the studio to reduce output and focus more on quality, that's particularly true with Marvel."

He continued, "In our zeal to greatly increase volume partially tied to this wanting to chase more global subs for our streaming platform [Disney+], some of our studios lost a little focus. So the first step that we've taken is that we've reduced volume, we reduced output, particularly in Marvel."

To that end, Iger said, "We're slowly going to decrease volume and go to probably about two TV series a year instead of what had become four, and reduce our film output from maybe four a year to two or at the maximum three."

Iger was bullish on "highly anticipated" theatrical releases coming soon, including Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine in July and the "robust" 2025 slate, including the repeatedly delayed Captain America: Brave New World and Fantastic Four.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

